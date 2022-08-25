Motorist arrested for drug driving and possession of Class A drugs in Halifax as part of Operation Hawmill

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police's roads traffic policing team conducted operations in the Greetland and Stainland area of Calderdale.

A number of traffic offences were recorded, including a driver using their mobile phone, a driver failing to comply with a red light, driving with no MOT, speeding, driving without insurance, driving without tax and an arrest for drug driving, namely cocaine, and possession of a class A drug.

Operation Hawmill is in addition to normal operational policing duties and is funded by Calderdale Community Safety Partnership.

A photo of the drug wipe and the drugs

The aim of the operation is to tackle the big four offences in roads traffic policing - speeding, drink/drug driving, mobile phone use and driving without a seat belt.