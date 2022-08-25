Motorist arrested for drug driving and possession of Class A drugs in Halifax as part of Operation Hawmill
A motorist in Halifax has been arrested for drug driving and possession of class A drugs as part of Operation Hawmill.
On Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police's roads traffic policing team conducted operations in the Greetland and Stainland area of Calderdale.
A number of traffic offences were recorded, including a driver using their mobile phone, a driver failing to comply with a red light, driving with no MOT, speeding, driving without insurance, driving without tax and an arrest for drug driving, namely cocaine, and possession of a class A drug.
Operation Hawmill is in addition to normal operational policing duties and is funded by Calderdale Community Safety Partnership.
The aim of the operation is to tackle the big four offences in roads traffic policing - speeding, drink/drug driving, mobile phone use and driving without a seat belt.
In 2021, 334 people were fined for driving offences, 443 were prosecuted for the 'fatal four', 157 were caught speeding and 62 illegal cars were seized through Operation Hawmill.