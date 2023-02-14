Motorist arrested in Blackshaw Head for drug driving as part of police crackdown on danger drivers

The arrest was made as part of Operation Hawmill, with patrols conducted in the Blackshaw Head area of Calderdale.

Seven motorists were stopped for speeding at between 30mph and 47mph in a 20mph zone, and one was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt.

Operation Hawmill is funded by Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and is designed to tackle the fatal four of speeding, driving over the drug/drink limit, using mobile phones whilst driving and seatbelts.

Police tape