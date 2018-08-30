Mugging of disabled Elland woman sparks family appeal

The family of a disabled woman targeted by a pair of muggers has spoken out in a bid to catch the assailants.

Popular Elland woman June Perks, 63, had been out shopping not far from her home when she was harrassed and had her purse snatched by two women who threatened to hurt her.

June suffers from learning disabilities and a number of physical ailments including hearing impairments, osteoporosis and athritis.

Her sister, Jean Morris, has led the campaign to find the muggers.

She said: “It’s just shocking. I can’t believe anyone would do something this low.

“June is just the loveliest woman, anyone around Elland will tell you that she wouldn’t hurt a fly. For anyone to take advantage of her like this is so upsetting, we’ve lived in Elland all our lives, it’s just absolutely disgraceful.

“She was helpless and just shouted for her Mum when everything was happening. She’s been really shaken up by it.”

The incident occurred close to the garage on Victoria Road in Elland at between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday.

A police appeal confirmed that both of the women were described as in their 30, with the one who scuffled with the victim described as white, tall and thin with short hair with grey streaks.

The second suspect, who the attacker fled with, was described as chubby with long dark hair.

DC Graham Bennett, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are investigating this robbery and have been carrying out enquiries in the local area.

“I would very much like to speak to anyone who saw the incident, who saw these two women in the local areas just before or after the attack, or who may be able to help identify them.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing crime 13180429434 or online at the 101 Livechat facility.”