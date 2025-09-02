Murder investigation launched after woman dies having been hit by car in Queensbury

By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 16:07 BST
Police tapeplaceholder image
Police tape
A murder investigation is underway after a woman died in Queensbury having been hit by a car.

Donna Smith, 48, was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Hillcrest Drive in Queensbury but died from her injuries yesterday.

Most Popular

The car was found abandoned and on fire on Soaper Lane in Shelf.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kiel Sanderson, 39, of Calderstone Avenue, was charged with a number of offences in relation to the incident and appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court yesterday.

He’ll next appear at Bradford Crown Court on 30 September.

Specially trained officers are continuing to support the family.

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry team.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice