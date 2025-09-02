Murder investigation launched after woman dies having been hit by car in Queensbury
Donna Smith, 48, was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Hillcrest Drive in Queensbury but died from her injuries yesterday.
The car was found abandoned and on fire on Soaper Lane in Shelf.
Kiel Sanderson, 39, of Calderstone Avenue, was charged with a number of offences in relation to the incident and appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court yesterday.
He’ll next appear at Bradford Crown Court on 30 September.
Specially trained officers are continuing to support the family.
Enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry team.