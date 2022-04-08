National Trust countryside in Calderdale vandalised by fly tippers

A huge pile of black bin liners, rubbish and cardboard boxes have been found at Hardcastle Crags.

Calderdale Council's Community Safety Wardens were called to the rubbish as an investigation began to see if they could find evidence of the culprits.

The Council is continuing to crackdown of fly tipping in the borough with more patrols and cameras being deployed.

Fly tipping at Blackdean, Hardcastle Crags

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, Andrew Pitts, said operations like this are costly and on average it costs the council around £200,000 per year to deal with illegal dumping and fly tipping.

It would not hesitate to prosecute illegal tippers, he said.

“We work hard to identify those responsible for this dangerous and serious crime and this can involve gathering evidence from the waste to support investigations.

“We won’t hesitate to prosecute those responsible and work with the Environmental Agency and the Police to bring perpetrators of environmental crime to justice.

“We know most people respect our beautiful landscape, but we urge all residents to ensure they dispose of their waste responsibly.

“This includes making sure that any professionals hired to remove waste are registered waste carriers.

“Ask to see their licence before agreeing to hand over waste.

“If you don’t and it ends up fly tipped, you could face a big fine,” he said.

Mr Pitts said instances of fly-tipping can be reported online at https://calderdalecouncil.custhelp.com/app/fly_tipping – this link contains an interactive map allowing people to drop a pin to report a problem with fly tipping.

It also allows residents to see where issues have already been reported, minimising duplication, said Mr Pitts.

“The map also allows council officers to easily see fly tipping ‘hot spots’ so efforts can be directed to these areas to prevent the illegal dumping of waste in future or catch the culprits in action.

“If you witness fly tipping or are aware of who might be involved in these crimes, please don’t hesitate to let us know, alternatively it can be reported to Crimestoppers.

“All reports are taken seriously and are always anonymous,” he said.