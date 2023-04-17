Officers were punched, kicked, grabbed, pushed, headbutted, spat at, scratched and bitten, with 702 assaults in Calderdale between 2020 and 2022.

Some of the incidents include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- a firework being shot towards an officer in Park Ward in 2021

Police tape

- a female officer being headbutted in Sowerby Bridge in 2020

- an officer being punched and kicked several times while trying stop the assault of a fellow officer in Park Ward in 2020

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- an officer being punched at a doctor's surgery

- a plain clothes officer being run down by a car

Holly Lynch, MP

The assaults resulted in injuries 116 times, with 227 assaults recorded in 2020, 249 in 2021 and 226 in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax MP Holly Lynch said: “The number of assaults on police officers in Calderdale revealed by the Courier is truly shocking. We ask police officers to run towards danger to keep us safe and so we have a duty to recognise the risks they face and keep them safe in return. It’s absolutely unacceptable that many hard-working men and women face assaults and abuse simply for doing their crucial jobs.

"Coming from a Policing family and having spent time with the Police, I’ve seen for myself what officers are up against. It’s why I started the Protect the Protectors campaign to change the law back in 2016.

"This Government cut 21,000 police officers after 2010, forcing the closure of 4 Police stations in Calderdale. Whilst numbers are starting to go back up, the cuts mean officers are regularly single crewed, out on their own, and a long way from back-up if needed. Labour has made a commitment to 13,000 more police officers and PCSOs in neighbourhood policing teams to rebuild community policing, but we have to send the strongest possible message that assaults on Police officers will not be tolerated.”

Chief Superintendent Sarah Baker, Calderdale District Commander, said: “Assaulting an emergency service worker is totally unacceptable and these figures are an indication of what our officers in Calderdale have sadly been subjected to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police officers and staff here work hard to keep our communities safe, as they do across the force, and there is absolutely no excuse for violence against them.

“West Yorkshire Police has put a number of measures in place in recent years to assist prosecutions for offending against police officers and staff. These include the pioneering development of a Chief Constable’s statement which is shared with Courts to highlight the personal impact being assaulted has on victims.

“Body worn video also of course allows officers and staff to capture the circumstances leading up to an assault. This can also act as a deterrent to incidents occurring in the first place.

“We continue to encourage colleagues to report offences, rather than simply accepting them as part of their job, and have a full plan in place to support any member of staff who is a victim of such behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad