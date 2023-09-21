Nights out: Police pod that provides sanctuary for anyone feeling threatened on a night in Halifax town centre
Anyone concerned for their safety or feeling threatened on a night time can visit Calderdale District Police’s mobile safety pod.
The pod is a police van staffed by police and domestic violence advisors can be available on request.
Stocked with safety resources and friendly faces, it moves around the town centre so it can be accessed by anyone who needs help or wants to report a crime.
On Friday (September 22) and Saturday (September 23) it will be on Crown Street between 7pm and 2am.
Calderdale Community Safety Partnership secured funding for the pod through the Home Office and Safer Streets Fund.
Sergeant Samantha Walton from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team, who leads the project, said: “We often find that people visit the safety pod to interact with the officers to ask what it is through general curiosity.
"Officers can be made aware of any issues or concerns and then where needed, provide support, advice or intervention.
“Our officers working in the safety pod have also thoroughly enjoyed the chance to properly interact with the public, gathering their valuable feedback and ensuring those enjoying the nighttime economy are safe.
“The overall reaction from the public has been really positive from both women and men.
"Our partners within the town centre have also commented on the positive impact it has had in terms of reducing anti-social behaviour, drug-related activity, violent crime, intelligence building and helping people feel safer whilst out in the town centre.
“Women should feel safe when visiting Halifax town centre and the safety pod allows us to be present in the community in instances when this is not the case.”
Councillor Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for towns,tourism and voluntary sector, added: “This is a really positive Calderdale Community Safety Partnership initiative to help improve feelings of safety for everyone, especially women and girls whilst out at night.
“We want everyone to enjoy our thriving towns and places. Halifax has many great venues and evening attractions, so we’re making the available support more visible through the safety pod.
“As the pod is mobile, it can be located in different areas across the town centre, depending on where support is needed and in response to specific events.”