Nine police cars reported as officers make arrest in Halifax

One resident reported seeing nine police cars on Shay Lane.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers were making an arrest. No further details were available.

"Officers attended an address on Shay Lane in Halifax at 2am today to carry out an arrest warrant," said the spokesperson.

Police on Shay Lane in the early hours of this morning

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information about crime in their area can call police via 101.