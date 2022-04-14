Nine police cars reported as officers make arrest in Halifax
A large police presence was reported in North Halifax in the early hours of today.
By sarah fitton
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:34 am
One resident reported seeing nine police cars on Shay Lane.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers were making an arrest. No further details were available.
"Officers attended an address on Shay Lane in Halifax at 2am today to carry out an arrest warrant," said the spokesperson.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with information about crime in their area can call police via 101.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.