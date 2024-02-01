Nitrous Oxide: Laughing gas seized and stolen Land Rover Freelander being ridden by teens seized as police crack down on yobs and crime in Halifax
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team were in King Cross on Saturday evening to tackle vehicles parked illegally.
They found one driver without insurance, one driving without due care and attention, reported one for two bald tyres, issued a Section 59 notice for nuisance and seized the laughing gas, as well as issuing the parking tickets.
Neighbourhood officers out on a different day recovered a stolen Land Rover Freelander after it was reported by concerned residents being driven around part of Halifax by a group of teenagers,
The vehicle was found on a side street and seized.
"Thankfully nobody was hurt or worse,” said the team.
"We will continue to tackle the issues effecting your neighbourhoods making Calderdale a safer place for all of to live in.”
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.