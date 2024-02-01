Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team were in King Cross on Saturday evening to tackle vehicles parked illegally.

They found one driver without insurance, one driving without due care and attention, reported one for two bald tyres, issued a Section 59 notice for nuisance and seized the laughing gas, as well as issuing the parking tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbourhood officers out on a different day recovered a stolen Land Rover Freelander after it was reported by concerned residents being driven around part of Halifax by a group of teenagers,

The stolen car was reported being driven in Halifax by a group of youths

The vehicle was found on a side street and seized.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt or worse,” said the team.

"We will continue to tackle the issues effecting your neighbourhoods making Calderdale a safer place for all of to live in.”

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.