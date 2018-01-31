"Nobody did anything!": Father hits out after 16-year-old robbed at knifepoint in Halifax Bus Station

The father of a 16-year-old boy has hit out after his son was robbed at knifepoint in a busy bus station.

John Richardson says his son was returning home from a trip to Nando's on Broad Street Plaza with two friends when he was chased by a large group of teenagers.

When the trio ran into Halifax Bus Station, the group followed.

"He was pinned up against a wall and one of the lads pulled a knife out of his trousers and pointed it against him," John said.

"They wanted his designer bag and hat. Thankfully, he just gave it to them. You can't help but think what might've happened otherwise."

The gang scarpered, and after the boy called John, the worried father managed to get from his home in Odsal to the bus station before police arrived at the scene.

"This wasn't some nothing crime at the end of the day, it was an armed robbery.

"God knows what could have happened. They could've easily been dealing with something much worse."

John is also frustrated at the lack of action by witnesses.

"Nobody did anything. There were a few people around, it's a busy station at the end of the day.

"I know it's difficult, but I'd have liked to think someone might have stepped in."

A police statement said: "Halifax District CID are investigating the incident which took place at about 4.29pm on Sunday 28 January at the bus station in Wade Street, Halifax.

"It occurred after a group of males approached and surrounded the 16-year-old male victim, demanding property.

"He was then grabbed by one of the men and threatened with a knife. The 16-year-old gave them his Armani cap and shoulder bag

"The suspects were described as a group of black males, aged between 14 and 18.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who saw the incident or has information is asked to contact Halifax District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180045439.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."