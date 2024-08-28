Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis tickets go on sale for the 2025 tour this week.

If you manage to get tickets, you will need to think about accommodation.

But make sure you don’t fall for scams on Airbnb

Oasis are reuniting for their first UK shows in 16 years next summer. Fans who are lucky enough to get tickets when they go on sale this weekend may want to quickly turn their attention to sorting out accommodation.

If you find that hotel prices have skyrocketed - we have tips to help save you money here. But for those who would prefer to stay at an AirBnB for the Oasis concerts, especially if they are going in a larger group, you are advised to watch out for the following scams.

Ticketmaster has also warned fans to watch out for five potential scams - including avoiding buying tickets on social media. While we have some top tips to help you secure tickets when they go on sale on Saturday, 31 August at 9am GMT.

But what do you need to watch for when booking your accommodation on AirBnB? These are the scams to be on your guard for - and it's not limited to just the Oasis tour.

Extortion

On its website, AirBnB warns that one potential scam you need to watch out for is extortion. So if your host (or if you own a property, the guests) attempt to use direct or indirect threats to coerce a review or extra money out of you, this is illegal and you should report it.

British singer Liam Gallagher of music band Oasis performs on a stage on July 3, 2009. Photo: NANNA KREUTZMANN-/SCANPIX/AFP via Getty Images | NANNA KREUTZMANN-/SCANPIX/AFP via Getty Images

Off-platform activity

Your hosts should only communicate with you via the Airbnb platform. So if they try to get you to pay or share your details via a text or WhatsApp, then this could be the sign of a scam.

Coupon and referral abuse

Airbnb explains on its website: “Hosts and guests must not attempt to misuse Airbnb’s coupon and referral programme.” Make sure if you have any suspicious occurrences when using a coupon on Airbnb that you report it.

Non-fraud chargebacks

If you get some dodgy chargebacks after you’ve left your accommodation - or if you are renting your property out, if the guests attempt to get a false refund - this is not allowed. You should report this kind of incident straight away.

Have you experienced any of the above scams when staying at an Airbnb? Share your experiences with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].