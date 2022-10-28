Officers investigating an assault at Sowerby Bridge railway station are releasing CCTV images in connection.

At 11.20am on 14 August, the 73-year-old victim attempted to board a service heading to Blackpool when his suitcase bumped into a woman on the train.

A man with the woman then abused the victim and punched him in the face. As a result of the attack the victim fell to the floor and suffered a broken nose.

The person in the CCTV images boarded a train at Bradford interchange and may have information which may be able to assist the investigation.

The man alighted the service at Preston.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 192 of 14 August.

