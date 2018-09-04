Officers arrest duo on drug offences during targeted operation

Two men were arrested in Halifax after they were stopped by Calderdale officers during a police operation.
On Sunday August 19, Operation Hawmill was deployed in the Halifax Central area focusing on the Park ward.
The officers were there to focus on excessive speed and to target drug dealing in the area.
A spokesperson for the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team said: "Throughout the shift, a large number of vehicles and persons were stopped.
One stop resulted in two males being arrested for possession with intent to supply class b drug - cannabis. Enquiries are ongoing."
On Wednesday August 22, four drivers were dealt with for seatbelt offences and one for a traffic light offence.
