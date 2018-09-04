Officers arrest duo on drug offences during targeted operation

Two men were arrested in Halifax after they were stopped by Calderdale officers during a police operation.

On Sunday August 19, Operation Hawmill was deployed in the Halifax Central area focusing on the Park ward.

.

The officers were there to focus on excessive speed and to target drug dealing in the area.

A spokesperson for the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team said: "Throughout the shift, a large number of vehicles and persons were stopped.

One stop resulted in two males being arrested for possession with intent to supply class b drug - cannabis. Enquiries are ongoing."

On Wednesday August 22, four drivers were dealt with for seatbelt offences and one for a traffic light offence.

