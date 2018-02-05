Officers crackdown on drug use in Todmorden

Police officers in Calderdale are working with licence premises in a bid to stamp out drug use.

At the end of January, officers from the Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team, worked with businesses in Todmorden to carry out a number of checks.

A spokesperson for the NPT said: "Todmorden Police were working with local licence premises.

"Officers conducted a number of licence premises checks. As part of the visits wipes were used to check for Cocaine residue within the premises.

"This was to assist the licensees on where to conduct checks within their businesses for drug use."