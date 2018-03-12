Officers launch crackdown on nuisance and dangerous drivers

A policing operation has been launched by Calderdale Special Constabulary to reduce casualties and increasing road safety.

Operation Hackridge has seen operations take place in communities across the borough and is being used to compliment the work already being done by Operation Hawmill.

With just two months down officers have been busy already with deployments taking place in Siddal, Sowerby Bridge, Greetland, Norland, Walsden, Rastrick, and Rishworth.

Officers have dealt with motorists for various minor vehicle defects, not wearing seat belts, excessive speed, drink driving and driving without insurance during that period

All of this work by the constabulary frees up officer time to deal with other matters, but at the same time means we can continue to deal with issues raised by local residents as impacting the communities in which they live.