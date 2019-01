A route through Ripponden has been closed this afternoon police officers in Calderdale have confirmed.

Oldham Road was closed from 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Due to a police incident Oldham Road in Ripponden is closed. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes."

More to follow.

