One dog abused every hour: Cruelty to dogs on the rise in West Yorkshire

The number of reports the animal charity has received about intentional harm to dogs has risen by over 2,000 since 2020.

In 2022, there were 9,776 reports made to the RSPCA about intentional harm to dogs, compared with 8,176 in 2021 and 7,691 in 2020 - a rise of 27% in just three years.

This means in 2022, approximately 27 dogs a day were cruelly treated - more than one every hour.

The type of incidents that come under intentional harm are attempted killing, poisoning, beating, improper killing, mutilation and suspicious circumstances.

Overall, the number of reports made to the RSPCA about dogs - including intentional harm, neglect and abandonments - in 2022 was 42,690 - a 7% increase from 2021 (39,797).

Dermot Murphy, who heads up the RSPCA's frontline rescue officers, said: "For hundreds of years dogs have been known as man's best friend - and if you share your home with one, you will know why, as they are so loyal and loving companions.

"But these awful statistics tell a different story. Dogs are the most abused animal in this country and we investigate more complaints about them than any other type of animal."

The charity released the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, which raises funds to help frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

Dermot continued: "Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

"While we don't know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

“We need the public's help to Cancel Out Cruelty. Their donations, no matter how small, help keep our frontline officers out on the road rescuing animals and investigating these terrible reports.”