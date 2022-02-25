Operation Hawmill: 218 people prosecuted and illegal vehicles taken off the roads in Calderdale

Operation Hawmill saw 218 people prosecuted for the ‘fatal four offences’, 49 illegal vehicles taken off the roads and 19 people arrested between May 2020 and November 2021.

The operation, which is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership, sees officers targeting motorists speeding, driving above the drink or drug limit, motorists using a phone while driving and driving without a seatbelt.

Through ward forums and community meetings with partners, officers focus on both enforcement and education regarding the ‘fatal four’ but also the antisocial use of motor vehicles in the district.

Operation Hawmill tackles dangerous drivers in Calderdale

Co-chair of the Road Safety Delivery Group, Inspector Ben Doughty, said: “We listen to the public when they tell us that they are concerned about road safety, so we are pleased to have the funding to continue to combat bad driving on Calderdale’s roads.

“Officers are continuing to tackle the anti-social use of motor vehicle as well as the fatal four offences, alongside colleagues from the Fire Service, Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“Over the years we have seen an increase in awareness of Operation Hawmill and an increased awareness of the risks associated with bad driving, however motorists still put themselves, other road users and pedestrians at risk through dangerous driving.

“We will prosecute anyone who continues to put themselves and others at risk, and you will face points on your licence, a fine, having your vehicle seized or ending up in court if you flout the basic laws of driving.”

As well as regular officer deployments under Operation Hawmill and enforcement work through the Road Safety Delivery Group, officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Unit, response teams and neighbourhood policing teams continue to tackle antisocial and dangerous driving on a daily basis.