A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Halifax.

The man – in his 20s – was a front seat passenger in a BMW which hit a wall in Ovenden last night.

The driver fled the scene.

The accident happened on Ovenden Road shortly after 9.30pm when the car, which was headed from Halifax towards Keighley Road, left the road and crashed into the wall.

Police say the front seat passenger was taken to hospital with injuries they have described as “life-threatening”.

A second passenger, also male, was taken to hospital with injuries they say are not believed to be life-changing.

Another man was arrested away from the crash scene shortly before 10.40pm on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, and driving while unfit through drugs.

He is currently in custody,

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who saw the accident or how the car was being driven before the crash, or anyone with video footage of what happened to contact them by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1537 of January 2.