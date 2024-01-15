Ovenden arson: Man rushed to hospital after trying to rescue animal from terrifying arson attack which saw vehicle driven into Halifax house and set on fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was taken to hospital with burn injuries after going into the house on Ashfield Drive in Ovenden to rescue an animal when the attack happened in the early hours of yesterday.
He has since been released from hospital.
Police were called to the street at 12.33am yesterday to a report that a vehicle had been driven into a property and set alight.
There were no people in the property at the time.
Detective Sergeant Graham Bennett, of Calderdale District CID, said: “We are investigating this as arson and believe this was a targeted attack.
"We have extensive enquiries ongoing to identify those responsible.
"We have been conducting house-to-house enquiries in the area but I would urge anyone who we haven’t spoken to already who witnessed any part of this incident or anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around the time of this offence to please get in contact.
"Similarly, if you have information about anyone involved in this incident then please report it.”
Anyone who may be able to help the police should call officers on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.