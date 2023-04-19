The cruel culprits used a sledgehammer to tear down brick work at the store on Bank Edge Road in Illingworth last night (Tuesday).

Nothing was taken and they did not manage to get inside but the hospice says it will have to spend hundreds of pounds from its vital funds repairing the massive damage that was caused.

The charity – which provides palliative care for people from across Calderdale at its hospice in Elland – said: “Last night our retail team were devastated to be called out in the middle of the night to our charity shop in Illingworth.

The damage will cost the hospice vital funds to repair

"Our lovely shop was broken into after the wall was smashed using a sledge hammer.

"Thankfully no items were taken but the damage will cost the hospice vital funds to repair.

"We look forward to welcoming back our customers and are so grateful to the supportive community in Illingworth.”

The hospice’s retail and estates teams have worked hard to repair the initial damage as soon as possible to ensure the shop could safely open today and raise vital funds, as any trading time that the shop is closed means valuable takings are lost.

The shop is now open but further repairs are needed to get the shop back to normal.

Linda Walton, the shop’s manager, said: “It was really upsetting to see the damage caused to our beloved shop.

