News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
10 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
24 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
2 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Overgate Hospice: Callous thieves try to smash their way into hospice's Halifax charity shop using sledgehammer

Overgate Hospice workers have been left reeling after thieves tried to smash their way into one of their Halifax charity shops.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST

The cruel culprits used a sledgehammer to tear down brick work at the store on Bank Edge Road in Illingworth last night (Tuesday).

Nothing was taken and they did not manage to get inside but the hospice says it will have to spend hundreds of pounds from its vital funds repairing the massive damage that was caused.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity – which provides palliative care for people from across Calderdale at its hospice in Elland – said: “Last night our retail team were devastated to be called out in the middle of the night to our charity shop in Illingworth.

The damage will cost the hospice vital funds to repairThe damage will cost the hospice vital funds to repair
The damage will cost the hospice vital funds to repair
Most Popular

"Our lovely shop was broken into after the wall was smashed using a sledge hammer.

"Thankfully no items were taken but the damage will cost the hospice vital funds to repair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We look forward to welcoming back our customers and are so grateful to the supportive community in Illingworth.”

The hospice’s retail and estates teams have worked hard to repair the initial damage as soon as possible to ensure the shop could safely open today and raise vital funds, as any trading time that the shop is closed means valuable takings are lost.

The shop is now open but further repairs are needed to get the shop back to normal.

Linda Walton, the shop’s manager, said: “It was really upsetting to see the damage caused to our beloved shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our staff and volunteers work so hard helping to raise funds each day and were devastated to see that someone could do such a thing.”

Read More
Missing people: Tragic end to police search as body found in woods believed to b...