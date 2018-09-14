Owner of Halifax hairdressers hit with court fine

The owner of a Halifax hairdressers salon caught without a TV Licence has been ordered to pay £310 by magistrates.

Paywan Foad, owner of F & G Hairdressers, on Queens Road, Halifax, was fined £85 in his absence for the offence of using a TV without a licence on the business premises.

He was also ordered to pay £195 costs and a £30 victim surcharge following a magistrate’s review of the case on September 4 at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

READ: Fine for using a mobile phone when driving and other Calderdale court cases

Any business showing television programmes as they're broadcast on TV, whether for customers’ use or in staff areas, must be covered by a valid TV Licence.

If there is living accommodation on the premises where a TV is also in use, this must be covered by a separate licence.

Those without a valid licence are breaking the law and run the risk of a court prosecution and fine of up to £1,000 per offence, plus costs. Businesses found guilty are also required to buy a TV Licence at £150.50, or they could face a potential second prosecution.

READ: Halifax counterfeiter caught selling fake goods from online eBay account

A survey of over 3,000 businesses, conducted by Harris Interactive on behalf of TV Licensing, showed that 92 per cent of companies believe it's important that their business doesn't incur any fines or penalties.

The Harris survey also showed that 88 per cent said it's important to pay bills on time while 90 per cent state the importance of maintaining the same industry standards as their competitors.

Matthew Thompson, TV Licensing spokesperson for the North, said: “We appreciate businesses can face challenging circumstances, but to be fair to the majority who do pay the licence fee, we have to take action against those who watch TV illegally. As our survey shows, businesses do care about their reputation and not falling behind on their competitors, so it’s just not worth the risk trying to get away with not paying.

“We’d rather businesses plan ahead and check if they need a licence than risk being prosecuted. A licence costs £150.50 and can be bought in minutes online at www.tvlicensing.co.uk/businessinfo.”

TV Licensing is also reminding other businesses to make sure they are aware of their licensing requirements, to avoid the risk of prosecution and a large fine.