Pair arrested by police after spate of thefts from motor vehicles

West Yorkshire Police confirmed following the recent spate of thefts from motor vehicles and vehicle Interference offences in the Wyke, Wibsey and Royds areas, two arrests were made on Wednesday.

A man was arrested in the Wyke area in relation to this offending and was charged with four offences, including three vehicle interferences and one theft from motor vehicle.

The man was bailed with conditions to appear before Bradford Magistrates in November.

Arrests made following thefts from vehicles

A woman was later arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods linked to the theft from motor vehicle offences. She was bailed for further enquiries with conditions.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Firstly, we wish to thank the public for their support so far in their reporting and help identifying those committing offences.

"Secondly, please be re-assured that we are not becoming complacent at this and are aware that there are more out there committing these offences and have identified more suspects we will be contacting in the very near future.

"Bradford South are committed to reducing offending and protecting the public from being victims of crime. Extra work is ongoing and we are determined to see justice served where evidence permits.