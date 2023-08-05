Part of Halifax town centre sealed off by police today after vehicle 'deliberately' hits teen

Detectives were called to Wards End at 4.33am today (Saturday) to reports a vehicle deliberately hit the young man.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries and has since been allowed to go home.

Calderdale CID say their enquiries are ongoing.

The area of Wards End which was taped off by police earlier today

Police taped off a large area near the scene at the corner of Commercial Street and Wards End, near The Victoria Theatre, while they carried out investigations.

First said its 537 buses were diverting while the area was shut.

It is now understood to be open again.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 or via the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 275 of August 5.