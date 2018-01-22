Pensioner has phone and handbag taken in Brighouse doorstep robbery

Detectives in Calderdale are appealing for help after a pensioner was robbed on her own doorstep as she returned from the shops.

The 88-year-old had her mobile phone, handbag and personal documents taken during the incident in the Hove Edge area on Friday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson has appealed to members of the public to check their gardens, wheelie bins etc in the Hove Edge, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe areas in the hope that the property can be located.

He is also appealing for residents to check their home or work CCTV between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, for a single person, on foot and hanging around the same areas.

This person is described as a white male, wearing a black waterproof jacket, a red hooded top, tracksuit bottoms and training shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calderdale CID on 01422 337089

* A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.