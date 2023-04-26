Steven Sutcliffe, aged 40, of Halifax Road in Ripponden fined £266 and ordered to pay £106 victim surcharge and £90 costs for using Range Rover with tinted windows in a condition that involved a danger or injury.

Luke Teale, aged 31, of Bradley View in Halifax made the subject of a community order and restraining order, and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £105 costs for making a threatening phone call.

Richard Hopwood, aged 63, of The Spinney in Brighouse fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Benjamin Roberts, aged 41, of Beechwood Road in Halifax given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £390 compensation, a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs for stealing three rolls of lead.

James Chadwick, aged 26, of Sandhall Green in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.

Aftab Ahmed, aged 61, of Boyne Street in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £114 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Abdul Rauf, aged 37, of Gibraltar Avenue in Halifax fined £146 and ordered to pay a £58 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.