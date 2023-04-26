People from Halifax and rest of Calderdale up in magistrates court including Halifax lead thief and man who made threatening phone call
All of these cases involve Calderdale residents and were heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Steven Sutcliffe, aged 40, of Halifax Road in Ripponden fined £266 and ordered to pay £106 victim surcharge and £90 costs for using Range Rover with tinted windows in a condition that involved a danger or injury.
Luke Teale, aged 31, of Bradley View in Halifax made the subject of a community order and restraining order, and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £105 costs for making a threatening phone call.
Richard Hopwood, aged 63, of The Spinney in Brighouse fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.
Benjamin Roberts, aged 41, of Beechwood Road in Halifax given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £390 compensation, a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs for stealing three rolls of lead.
James Chadwick, aged 26, of Sandhall Green in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not wearing a seatbelt.
Aftab Ahmed, aged 61, of Boyne Street in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £114 victim surcharge for assault by beating.
Abdul Rauf, aged 37, of Gibraltar Avenue in Halifax fined £146 and ordered to pay a £58 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.
Jamie Hattersley, aged 32, of Illingworth Avenue in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.