News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

People trafficking: Halifax man among six jailed for smuggling migrants into the UK in the back of a spinach lorry

A Halifax man is part of a gang of six people smugglers who have been jailed for transporting people into the UK in the back of a spinach lorry.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th May 2023, 17:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:09 BST

Mariwan Mustafa, aged 33, of Ovenden Way in Halifax was found guilty of facilitating illegal immigration and was today (Wednesday) sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Mustafa was part of an organised crime gang whose activities were uncovered following a four-year investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the early hours of March 11, 2019, NCA officers watched as members of the gang drove their VW Touran people carrier to rendezvous with a lorry driven by Romanian national Marinel Danut Palage, 31, at an industrial estate in West Sussex.

Mariwan Mustafa, from HalifaxMariwan Mustafa, from Halifax
Mariwan Mustafa, from Halifax
Most Popular

The truck had arrived in Portsmouth on a ferry from Caen in northern France the previous evening and was carrying a legitimate load of spinach from Spain.

But it was also carrying at least three people who had been brought to the UK illegally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In total, the gang was sentenced to 26 years in jail but the alleged ringleader of the crime group remains at large and is now wanted along with another gang member by the National Crime Agency.

Goran Jalal, aged 37 and from Bradford, is suspected of organising crossings, while Hemin Ali Salih, aged 37 and from Manchester, is wanted after being convicted of attempting to use Jalal’s criminal network to smuggle a relative to Britain.

Cash found in the lorryCash found in the lorry
Cash found in the lorry

NCA officers are issuing appeals for the whereabouts of both men following the sentencing today (10 May) of the remaining members of the gang.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key to the plot was Romanian lorry driver Palage who carried out migrant runs for the network in his truck, using crossings from Normandy into Portsmouth.

Kamaran Kader, aged 44 and from Bradford, and Pshtewan Ghafour, aged 37 and from Middlesbrough, acted alongside Jalal and worked with Palage to organise crossings, says the NCA.

Following a four-week trial at Bournemouth Crown Court, Palage and Ghafour were found guilty of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration. They were sentenced to nine and five years in prison respectively.

Cash found hidden in the lorryCash found hidden in the lorry
Cash found hidden in the lorry
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the same trial, Jamal Walid Saied, 38 and from Manchester, Halifax’s Mustafa and Salih were all found guilty of facilitating illegal immigration. They were today handed sentences of three years, two-and-a half-years, and two years respectively.

Salih absconded before the start of the trial and was convicted and sentenced in his absence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Kader had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years.

NCA Branch Commander Richard Harrison said: “People smugglers risk lives, which is why targeting them is a priority for the NCA and we are doing all we can to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The men convicted and sentenced put profit ahead of people. They were happy to put vulnerable migrants into the backs of lorries for long Channel sea crossings, and I’m delighted they are now behind bars.

“But Goran Jalal and Hemin Ali Salih both remain at large. Warrants have been issued for their arrests, and we will not rest until they are in custody.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Jalal or Salih should contact the NCA on 0370 4967622 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Read More
HERE