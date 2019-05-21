Photo appeal to find witness of fatal M62 crash where van passenger died

Detectives are appealing to trace a witness after a fatal road traffic collision on the M62 last week.

The incident happened at around 7.40am on Monday 13 May on the west bound carriageway between junctions 23 and 22.

It involved a lorry and a VW transporter van.

The lecturer at the University of York who worked with the victim of a terrible M62 crash has described him as an inspiration to 'generations of students.'

Chris Edmonson, 31, sadly died after a crash between the VW Transporter van he was travelling in crashed with a lorry on the M62.

Officers in the Major Collision Enquiry Team are now hoping to trace the driver of the vehicle pictured as a potential witness to the collision.

Any witnesses to the collision to who saw debris in the carriageway before the incident is asked to call MCET on 01924 293045 quoting reference 13190242715.

