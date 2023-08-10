Pink graffiti vandals attack two Calderdale towns by scrawling obscenities across signs and buildings

Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge woke up yesterday (Wednesday) to crude language and drawings scrawled across the towns.

The attacks included ruining the mural at William Holt greengrocers, on Bridge Gate, which was painted by two artists to give the building a makeover after squatters invaded.

Calderdale Councillor Scott Patient, whose ward includes Mytholmroyd, was out cleaning some of the graffiti yesterday.

The culprits attacked buildings and signs across Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge with pink obscenities

He said the vandalism is the latest of a string of yob behaviour in the area.

"Sadly the person or persons who scrawled all over the mural in at the former Holts business in Hebden Bridge last night in pink pen made their way through the village here too,” he said.

"I’ve tried to clear up most of it this morning doing a loop from Thrush Hill back round to New Road.

"If there’s anywhere else let me know and ill have a go at removing it.

Councillor Scott Patient was out clearing the graffiti

“It’s a real shame this anti-social behaviour is blighting the valley.

"I know the station building has recently been vandalised and there have been instances of abuse, harassment and more.

"Let’s try and be vigilant and look out for and call out this behaviour whilst staying safe.

"Do report anything considered ASB to the police - the more we report, the more police patrols and presence we get.”