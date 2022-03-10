Plea to catch Calderdale suspects damaging badger setts in old Victorian tip sites

West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife & Rural Crime unit has made the appeal after another incident in the borough.

A spokesperson for the unit said: "In the Halifax area we have an issue where suspects are entering old Victorian tip sites with the intention of digging up old bottles in the process they are destroying established badger setts.

"If you are aware of anyone carrying out this type of activity please get in touch or call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Damage to the badger sett in Halifax

"This needs to be stopped before an animal is killed.

"If you have any information about these crimes or can help in any way please contact PC 3168 Hamilton at Todmorden Police Station quoting reference number 13220119036."

The policing of wildlife crime is a specialist subject. West Yorkshire Police has appointed Wildlife Crime Officers (WCOs) who, along with their normal duties, volunteer to investigate wildlife offences.

WCOs are specially trained in investigating crimes against wildlife. They will either assist other police officers or take the lead role in the investigation of the more intricate cases, and can also offer training and advice to colleagues.

Wildlife crime is committed when an offence under certain Acts of Parliament has been breached. Offences often involve cruelty and the unlawful killing of wild mammals and birds, some of which are protected species.

There are numerous Acts of Parliament that provide protection for wildlife in England and Wales