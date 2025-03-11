The owner of a Halifax arcade has urged a thief to return items taken from their Piece Hall business, including one of their childhood toys.

Avid arcade games fan Ryan Pearson opened Blast from the Past on the top floor of the iconic building in 2022, moving all of their retro games to the historic building so that others could play.

But on Saturday evening, they say someone decided to help themselves to items from the arcade.

"This isn't just a business,” Ryan posted.

Ryan Pearson runs Blast from the Past in Halifax's Piece Hall

"Everything in this room is from my own personal collection, and a lot of it I've had since I was a child myself!

"I don't have money to just replace these things, and I'll never be able to get back the sentimentality I have with these items.

"One of the items is a Gizmo plush that I've owned for the best part of 20 years and has been on display since I opened three years ago.

"I'm genuinely quite devastated that it's been taken, just as I am with the other items!”

Ryan said Blast from the Past “really only works” if they can establish a level of trust.

While most people have been “fantastic”, they say the “one per cent spoil it for the rest”.

"I put these things out so everyone can enjoy them and reminisce, not so you can just help yourself!” Ryan added.

And they have a message for the thief, warning they believe they have the culprit caught on CCTV and urging them to return the items that were taken.

They added a thank you to the majority of people who visit the arcade and respect their collection.

"You're the ones that keep my faith in humans alive,” Ryan added.