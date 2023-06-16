News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Police and paramedics called to 15 teens fighting in Halifax street

Emergency services were called to a street brawl in part of Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read

The fight involved young men, aged between 15 and 18, and happened on King Cross Road at about 7pm on Wednesday.

One witness said she saw around 15 young men fighting and said the brawl stopped traffic as they were in the road at one point.

She said police and ambulances attended.

Anyone with information should call policeAnyone with information should call police
Anyone with information should call police
Most Popular

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Read More
The Star in Greetland: Calderdale village pub makes welcome return after being s...