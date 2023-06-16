Police and paramedics called to 15 teens fighting in Halifax street
Emergency services were called to a street brawl in part of Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
The fight involved young men, aged between 15 and 18, and happened on King Cross Road at about 7pm on Wednesday.
One witness said she saw around 15 young men fighting and said the brawl stopped traffic as they were in the road at one point.
She said police and ambulances attended.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.