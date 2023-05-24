Police and security officers carry out spot checks on bouncers in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

Police and officers from the Security Industry Authority (SIA) carried out the inspections on a Friday night earlier this month,

They checked 40 door staff at 17 venues and found only a handful of minor breaches, such as ID badges being displayed incorrectly.

A spokesperson for Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The public of Calderdale can be re-assured by the overall level of compliance which was described by the SIA as “impressive”.

