Police and security officers carry out spot checks on bouncers in Halifax and rest of Calderdale
Police and officers from the Security Industry Authority (SIA) carried out the inspections on a Friday night earlier this month,
They checked 40 door staff at 17 venues and found only a handful of minor breaches, such as ID badges being displayed incorrectly.
A spokesperson for Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The public of Calderdale can be re-assured by the overall level of compliance which was described by the SIA as “impressive”.
"It is anticipated that such checks will become more frequent to ensure that compliance is maintained and all licence holders are operating legally.”