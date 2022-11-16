Police appeal after gunshots fired in Halifax THREE TIMES in just over a week

Two of the incidents happened at the same house on Bracewell Drive in Lee Mount.

The other was at a house on Claremount Close in Boothtown.

No one was hurt by the blasts.

Police have made arrests

West Yorkshire’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team says it has made arrests and is continuing investigate.

Police were called to the Bracewell Drive house on Friday, November 4 and Sunday, November 13 following reports of shots fired outside the home at about 7pm on both dates.

A report was also received of a firearms discharge on Claremount Close at about 6.45pm on Sunday, November 13.

Specialist officers carried out detailed searches at the scenes following all three reports and said they found evidence of firearms discharges.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the discharge of a firearm in connection with the investigation.

A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of a related assault.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate these offences which we are treating as linked, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed these incidents or who has information to comer forwards.

“All reports of firearms crime are treated very seriously indeed by West Yorkshire Police and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into these firearms discharges.

“Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 referencing crime number 13220628097.