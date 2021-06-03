Police appeal after Land Rover with distinctive markings stolen in Calderdale
Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses after a Land Rover Defender was stolen.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:30 pm
The vehicle was taken from outside a furniture store on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.
The incident occurred between 9am and 1pm on Wednesday May 26.
The vehicle is a distinctive green colour, with markings as seen below and registration beginning with P491.
Officers are appealing to the pubic to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference: 13210261239.