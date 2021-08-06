Police appeal after spate of burglaries in Calderdale
Officers are urging residents to check their CCTV footage after a series of break-ins in Calderdale in the early hours of today.
Police are investigating the burglaries in the Shelf and Bailiff Bridge areas which happened between 1.30am and 2am.
They are asking people who live around Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road, near the Shelf roundabout, and in Bailiff Bridge to check their CCTV and doorbell cameras to see if they have captured anything that might help with their investigation.
They believe two people were involved, leaving in a dark saloon car
Anyone with information or helpful footage should call Halifax CID on 01422 337276.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting police reference number 13210396892.