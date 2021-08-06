Police appeal after spate of burglaries in Calderdale

Anyone with information should call police.

Police are investigating the burglaries in the Shelf and Bailiff Bridge areas which happened between 1.30am and 2am.

They are asking people who live around Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road, near the Shelf roundabout, and in Bailiff Bridge to check their CCTV and doorbell cameras to see if they have captured anything that might help with their investigation.

They believe two people were involved, leaving in a dark saloon car

Anyone with information or helpful footage should call Halifax CID on 01422 337276.