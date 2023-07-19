News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal after thug attacks Mercedes queuing in traffic with bottle in Halifax

A thug armed with a bottle attacked a car queuing in traffic in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man hit the bonnet of the Mercedes with the bottle as the car waited at a set of temporary traffic lights on Keighley Road in Illingworth.

The man then scratched the glass on the car before leaving the area on foot, say officers.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they believe there were other cars in the queue of traffic at the time of the incident, which happened just after 6pm on Sunday, July 9.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
"Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact the Calderdale District Investigations Team by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"The crime reference is 13230381886.

"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”