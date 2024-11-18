Police appeal for help to find Brighouse man wanted in connection with incident that left woman with serious injuries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Calderdale are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man wanted following a serious assault.

Officers want to speak to Kurt Poole, in connection with an incident earlier this year which left a woman with serious injuries.

Poole is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with short, dark brown hair.

He is believed to be residing in the Brighouse area and officers are making enquiries to locate him.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and instead to contact police on 101, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference number is 13240534687.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.