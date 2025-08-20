Police appeal for help to find man from Shelf wanted in connection with robbery
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help find a man from Shelf wanted for robbery.
Calderdale District Police would like to speak to Joshua Steele, 24, following a robbery in Wheatley last month.
Officers have been conducting a substantial number of enquiries in Calderdale to locate Mr Steele and are asking anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts to come forward.
You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250381626.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.