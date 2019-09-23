Police appeal for information after cars are broken into at The Shay

Police are appealing for information after two cars were broken into at The Shay on Saturday.

The crimes were committed on Saturday afternoon, when FC Halifax Town were hosting Barnet at the ground.

West Yorkshire Police received two reports of thefts from motor vehicles parked at the stadium on Saturday between 1.15pm and 5pm.

On both occasions a car window was smashed before the suspects made off with a wallet and with a small quantity of cash.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190485831.