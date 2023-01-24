Police appeal for information after six masked males forced entry into Halifax home

Calderdale CID would like to speak to anyone who can assist enquires as investigations continue into the robbery at a house on Ashville Street on Lee Mount on Wednesday January 11.

The offence took place at about 9.40pm after six masked males forced entry into the property.

Two of them restrained the householder while the others searched the address.

Police have appealed for information

They fled the house with property including vintage coins in a burgundy-coloured Land Rover with large alloy wheels.

The vehicle had a spare wheel attached to the rear door and which was covered by a black cover with white writing on it.

It is also believed the vehicle was parked on East Park Road whilst the incident took place.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with Dash Cam or CCTV footage of either the suspects or the vehicle in Ashville Street, East Park Road, Lee Mount Road or the surroundings area at the time of the incident or anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area prior to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 13230020429.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.