News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
23 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
49 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Police appeal for information on Elland man who is wanted for several offences

Police are appealing for information on Gareth Matthews, who is wanted for several offences, including an assault on a woman.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read

Matthews is 37 and is believed to reside in the Elland area.

He is described as being about six feet tall and of broad build, with tattoos of ‘Gaz’ and a cross on his left arm and ‘Mum’ on his left leg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Matthews and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Calderdale on 101, or use the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Gareth MatthewsGareth Matthews
Gareth Matthews
Most Popular

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Read More
Read more: How the National League table would look based on the average attenda...