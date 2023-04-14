Police appeal for information on Elland man who is wanted for several offences

Matthews is 37 and is believed to reside in the Elland area.

He is described as being about six feet tall and of broad build, with tattoos of ‘Gaz’ and a cross on his left arm and ‘Mum’ on his left leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Matthews and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Calderdale on 101, or use the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Gareth Matthews