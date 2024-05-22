Police appeal for information to locate Dylan Husband who is wanted for a theft from vehicle
Police in Calderdale are appealing for information to help locate Dylan Husband who is wanted for a theft from vehicle offence.
Husband, aged 22, is from the Mixenden area of Halifax and is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.
Enquiries are being made to locate Husband and anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or by going online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240210419.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
