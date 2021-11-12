Police appeal over assault in Halifax town centre nightclub queue

Police are appealing for witnesses

The woman was queuing to get into the club on Commercial Street at around 1.30am on Saturday when a man and woman reportedly pushed in the queue and a verbal altercation took place.

It was then alleged that the woman was assaulted by the couple before having her handbag stolen.

She suffered minor injuries to her face.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed the altercation or anyone with footage that may assist to come forward.

"Initial enquiries suggest that two women were present at the time. It is believed these women stopped the altercation before the suspects left the area.

"Police are wanting to identify the women as may have some valuable information which may assist with the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or via the 101LiveChat facility on the website, quoting crime reference 13210571235.