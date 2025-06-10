Police appeal over dangerous driver spotted in Halifax, Copley and Sowerby Bridge

Police are asking for dashcam footage of a dangerous driver seen in three areas of Calderdale last night.

They say a white Volkswagen CC with a ‘62’ plate failed to stop for them at around 6pm yesterday.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw, or has footage of, the car driving dangerously in Sowerby Bridge, Copley and Halifax areas around the same time.

A man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference 13250323994.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.