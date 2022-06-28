Police appeal over 'indecent behaviour' in West Vale

The man was in a black Peugeot 3000s on Rochdale Road at around 3.15pm.

A 30-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who saw the car in West Vale between 3pm and 3.30pm to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220347723.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses