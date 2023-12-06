News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal to trace man wanted for burglary offences - known to areas of Halifax, Brighouse and Heckmondwike

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to trace a man who failed to appear at court.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT
Officers would like to speak to Kye Tavernier, 21, is wanted for burglary offences, Possession of Offensive Weapons, Domestic related offences and failing to appear at Crown Court

He has been sighted in the Idle area of Bradford and is known to the Mixenden and Ovenden area of Halifax, Brighouse and Heckmondwike.

Police say extensive enquiries have been made to locate Tavernier.

Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230238253

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.