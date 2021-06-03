Police appeal to track down items after burglars flee from Calderdale house break-in
Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses after burglars fled from the scene.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:48 pm
The incident happened in the Goldfields Close area of Greetland.
Officers are appealing for people to check their CCTV and gardens following the night time residential burglary.
It is suspected that clothing and potentially stolen items have been discarded by the suspects.
The burglary occurred between 2am and 4am, today Thursday June 3 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 01422-337086 or '101' quoting police reference number 13210274839