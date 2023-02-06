Police are appealing for help in their investigation after five cars broken into at town centre car park
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for help in their investigation after five cars were broken into at the New Road Car Park in Halifax town centre.
By Tom Scargill
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 4:05pm
The incidents occurred between 9.30pm on February 4 and 6am on February 5.
Enquiries are ongoing but if anyone has any further information or can assist, they can contact Calderdale NPT on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.