Police arrest driver in Halifax with eight inch kitchen knife in car
A driver was stopped in Halifax after police found an eight inch long kitchen knife in his car.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Nov 2022, 9:48am
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team were carrying out checks as part of road safety push Operation Hawmill on Wednesday in Southowram, Siddal and Boothtown when they arrested two drivers on suspicion of being over the drug drive limit.
They said one was found to have the knife in the car and “within easy reach”.
Operation Hawmill is supported by Calderdale Council and aimed at making the borough’s roads safer.